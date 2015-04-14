BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
April 14 AXA Investment, a unit of AXA SA , said Dani Saurymper would take on the management of the AXA Framlington Health fund and the AXA WF Framlington Health.
Saurymper will join on April 27 from Barclays Capital, where he was an equity research analyst for European healthcare.
Based in London, Saurymper will report to Mark Hargraves, head of global equities at AXA Framlington. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe.