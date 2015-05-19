May 19 European asset manager AXA Investment Managers hired Florence Dard from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management to lead its French sales, marketing and client services teams.

Dard will be based in Paris and report to Christophe Coquema, global head of client group.

At Edmond de Rothschild, Dard held senior positions, including head of European institutional sales and sovereign wealth funds, and head of French institutional sales. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)