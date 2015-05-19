PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 European asset manager AXA Investment Managers hired Florence Dard from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management to lead its French sales, marketing and client services teams.
Dard will be based in Paris and report to Christophe Coquema, global head of client group.
At Edmond de Rothschild, Dard held senior positions, including head of European institutional sales and sovereign wealth funds, and head of French institutional sales. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
--------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 31 BOCHUM, Germany - Deutsche Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret to speak about German savings banks. BOLOGNA, Italy - ECB supervisory board member Ignazio Angeloni speaks at a conference in Bologna. ANKARA - Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to release the minutes of its March monetary policy committee meeting. SATURDAY, APRIL 1 LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane gives speech at