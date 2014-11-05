Nov 5 AXA Investment Managers, a part of French
financial group AXA SA, said it appointed Gregory
Venizelos senior credit strategist in its research and
investment strategy team.
Venizelos, who joined in September, is based in London, AXA
Investment said in a statement.
The research and investment strategy team is led by Eric
Chaney, head of research at the company and chief economist at
AXA Group.
Venizelos joins AXA Investment from BNP Paribas,
where he was senior credit strategist in the company's fixed
income division.
