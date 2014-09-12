Sept 12 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM)
appointed Honyu Fung as senior portfolio manager and Jason Pang
as portfolio manager in its Asian fixed income team.
Both Fung and Pang will be based out of Hong Kong and report
to Jim Veneau, AXA IM's head of fixed income in Asia.
Prior to joining AXA IM, Fung was an associate director
overseeing Asian fixed income mandates for more than 11 years at
HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.
Fung will manage key client portfolios and provide credit
sector coverage at AXA IM.
Pang previously worked as a senior Asian fixed income
investment manager at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.
He will manage fixed income portfolios and provide bottom up
credit analysis on Asian fixed income issuers at AXA IM.
AXA IM is a multi-expert asset management company within the
AXA Group.