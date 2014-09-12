Sept 12 AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) appointed Honyu Fung as senior portfolio manager and Jason Pang as portfolio manager in its Asian fixed income team.

Both Fung and Pang will be based out of Hong Kong and report to Jim Veneau, AXA IM's head of fixed income in Asia.

Prior to joining AXA IM, Fung was an associate director overseeing Asian fixed income mandates for more than 11 years at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Fung will manage key client portfolios and provide credit sector coverage at AXA IM.

Pang previously worked as a senior Asian fixed income investment manager at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.

He will manage fixed income portfolios and provide bottom up credit analysis on Asian fixed income issuers at AXA IM.

AXA IM is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group.