Nov 12 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Valerie Frohly as global head of corporate communications.

She earlier worked as the global head of corporate communications at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA.

Valerie will be based in Paris, AXA IM said. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)