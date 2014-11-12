Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
Nov 12 Shares of vehicle paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sold by chemical maker DuPont to Carlyle Group LP last year, rose as much as 7.4 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $4.8 billion.
The stock touched a high of $20.94 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Carlyle raised $975 million by selling all the 50 million shares in the offering, 5 million more than planned, diluting its stake in Axalta to 79 percent from 98 percent.
The offering was priced at $19.50 per share, at the midpoint of the expected range of $18-$21. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.