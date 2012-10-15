Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Benoit Verbrugghe joins executive board
* Verbrugghe instrumental in fundraising and US deals
LONDON Oct 15 AXA Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the French insurer, said it has appointed Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its executive board, rewarding the 13-year veteran of the firm for his dealmaking and fundraising successes.
Verbrugghe, who heads the firm's New York office, joins the now five-strong board led by CEO Dominique Senequier, AXA Private Equity said on Monday.
Verbrugghe, 37, played a key part in raising a new $7.1 billion euro fund for buying portfolios of private equity assets from banks and other institutions, the largest fund raised by a European private equity group this year.
He was also instrumental in two of the largest such deals, when the group acquired a $1.7 billion portfolio from Citigroup in 2011 and $1.9 billion portfolio from Bank of America in 2010, AXA Private Equity said in a statement.
Verbrugghe will sit on the board alongside Senequier, Dominique Gaillard, Managing Director Direct Funds, Vincent Gombault, Managing Director Funds of Funds, and Stephan Illenberger, Managing Director.
