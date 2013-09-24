Sept 24 AXA Private Equity is considering
selling natural ingredient maker Diana in a deal which could be
worth 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the Financial Times
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The Paris-based buyout fund manager is asking JPMorgan Chase
& Co to advise on the sale, the people told the FT. (link.reuters.com/tyw33v)
Private equity groups Blackstone, BC Partners
, Cinven, PAI Partners and Charterhouse
Capital Partners are planning to submit indicative
bids at an auction scheduled for the beginning of next year, the
people told the FT.
France's Diana generated 415 million euros in revenue last
year making nutritional ingredients for the food and
pharmaceutical industries.
AXA Private Equity, JPMorgan and the potential bidders could
not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)