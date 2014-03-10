UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 10 It is too early to make an indicative offer for French food ingredient maker Diana Group, the chief executive of Symrise said on Monday.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Diana, owned by private equity firm Ardian, had attracted bids worth more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion) including debt from Germany's Symrise and Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources