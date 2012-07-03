July 3 Axa Private Equity, the investment arm of French insurance group Axa, said it would buy a portfolio of 11 private equity fund investments worth about $850 million from the private equity arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS.

The portfolio consists of buyout funds including North American and global funds, the companies said in a statement.

"This is a large and significant transaction where we have excellent visibility on the assets, especially given that we are an existing investor in many of the funds," Benoit Verbrugghe, Axa Private Equity's head of North America said.

Axa bought a $740 million portfolio of private equity holdings from Barclays last year and earlier acquired a $1.7 billion portfolio from Citigroup. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)