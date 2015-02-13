Feb 13 Semiconductor equipment company Axcelis
Technologies Inc said it was shuffling its board and
separating the roles of chairman and chief executive as it
prepared for a potential proxy fight with an activist hedge
fund.
In a letter to shareholders, Axcelis said Friday it was
nominating three new board members, one of whom will become the
independent chairman following the company's annual shareholder
meeting. Axcelis CEO Mary Puma has served as Axcelis' chairman
since 2005. The company said it had made some of these changes
based on suggestions from shareholders.
Hedge fund Vertex Capital Partners LLC owns a roughly 7
percent stake in Axcelis, which has a market capitalization of
around $300 million.
Vertex, which has said Axcelis' stock price has
underperformed, unveiled its own slate of directors in a
regulatory filing this month. It is pushing to install six of
the company's nine board members.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernadette Baum)