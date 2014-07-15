(David Axe is the national security editor at Medium.com. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By David Axe
July 15 U.S. military operations now
increasingly begin and end at sea - aboard a growing fleet of
vessels that the Pentagon has specifically outfitted as floating
command facilities, barracks and launch pads.
The daring U.S. commando raid into Libya to capture Ahmed
Abu Khatallah, the Benghazi terror suspect, opened a window into
Washington's new approach to war and counterterrorism. The Navy
warship "New York" was central to the military's mission in
seizing Khatallah and transporting him to the United States for
trial.
"New York" and other "sea bases," as the military calls
them, are more mobile, better defended and potentially cheaper
than long-term U.S. facilities built on foreign soil. These
ships sail and anchor in international waters, so they offer
legal and diplomatic advantages over former land bases.
Some sea-base ships are high-profile military projects
costing billions of dollars. Others are civilian vessels that
the Defense Department quietly charters, modifies and staffs
with non-military crews to function as secretive special
operations bases on classified missions.
The capture of Khatallah demonstrates what this could look
like. When U.S. Special Operations Forces seized him on June 15,
the commandos and an accompanying FBI team reportedly traveled
by car and then boat to deliver the suspected terrorist to the
"New York, waiting off the Libyan coast. The 690-foot vessel
then set course for the United States.
Its two-week trans-Atlantic crossing gave FBI agents time to
question Khatallah and to read him his rights before they handed
him over to law-enforcement officials in the United States. He
pleaded not guilty to one count of providing material support to
terrorists in federal court in Washington on June 28.
Staging aboard "New York" allowed the Pentagon to avoid
complicated legal entanglements. Transporting Khatallah by air
from Libya or a nearby country would have required the host
government's approval, as well as approval from all the
countries that the plane flew over. Libyan officials objected to
the Khatallah raid, but they could not interfere since the
suspect was aboard "New York" by the time the news broke.
The technologically advanced "New York" is an ideal sea
base. The ship is large and flexible, with an expansive flight
deck for launching and landing helicopters, and facilities for
handling a wide range of boats. It boasts a wide range of
sophisticated communications equipment including radios,
encrypted satellite phones and encrypted Internet - plus plenty
of living space for commandos and law-enforcement agents. Not to
mention rooms that can double as jail cells.
"New York" is not alone. The Pentagon is designing many new
ships that include plenty of flexible spaces, multiple ways of
getting on board and off and flexible systems that can handle
lots of different tasks. Just like land bases - except movable.
Counting older ships and those still under construction, the
military has scores of large vessels that can serve as sea
bases, each housing potentially hundreds of military personnel,
all their gear and their boats and helicopters.
The biggest and most sophisticated sea-base ships are about
to enter service. One is "Cragside," a 633-foot merchant vessel
that the Navy leased from civilian shipper Maersk Lines for an
initial $73 million in late 2013. The military has been
tight-lipped about the vessel's modifications and missions, but
it's apparent that it's a sea base for Special Operations Forces
- like those who captured Khatallah.
The Navy's official list of requirements for "Cragside"
included secure communications facilities that are specially
shielded to prevent electronic eavesdropping, an armory for
storing weapons, a gym and accommodations for up to 200 troops
plus compatibility with the Navy SEALs' jet skis and most of the
major helicopter types that Special Operations uses.
"This is going to be a seriously capable ship," said Tim
Colton, a maritime consultant who writes about maritime issues.
"Cragside" could have all the amenities of a land base - but
with the added advantages of mobility, secrecy and legal cover.
Sailing from hot spot to hot spot, the ship could quickly put
commandos within striking distance of any coastal country,
operating literally below the radar.
"Cragside" could deploy for its first missions late this
year, joining the scores of floating prisons, hospitals, supply
bases and drone- and helicopter-launch pads that comprise
America's growing sea-base fleet.
They are the mobile infrastructure for a new American way of
war - one that avoids the complications of foreign land bases.
The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan ultimately accelerated
development of sea bases. Washington and its allies built
sprawling, fortified ground bases to sustain the years-long
occupations in the two countries. But the bases were expensive,
vulnerable to attack and fueled strong resentment in local
populations.
"Getting basing rights is tough," said Lieutenant General
Kenneth J. Glueck Jr., head of the Marine Corps' weapons
development command. "We've been kicked out of a lot of places."
The military brass realized it could no longer expect easily
available land bases in foreign countries. "Allies are going to
want to train with us, but they're not going to want us to build
bases," said General James Amos, the Marine Corps commandant.
"Those days are gone."
As U.S. involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan wound down in
2009, the Pentagon began pouring more energy into the sea-basing
concept.
Between 2001 and 2012, the Navy bought 14 Lewis and
Clark-class cargo ships for roughly $500 million apiece. Each of
the blocky, 690-foot-long vessels includes expansive flight
decks and vast internal capacity - more than one million cubic
feet of what the Navy calls "reconfigurable spaces." These
warehouse-style areas have moveable walls that can function as
office cubicles for the military - on an industrial scale.
With a quick breakdown of interior walls, crews can turn the
ships into huge floating storage facilities. Adding more walls
transforms the vessels into virtual bases for potentially
hundreds of U.S. troops, law-enforcement officials or aid
workers.
Presaging New York's mission off Libya, in 2009 one Lewis
and Clark-class cargo vessel served as a temporary floating
prison for Somali pirates whom the Navy had captured in the
Indian Ocean.
Counting cargo ships and amphibious assault ships with
innate potential as sea bases, the Navy now has more than a
hundred sea-basing vessels - and enough new and improved
lighterage, the floating bridges that connect ships, to link
together several at a time. The sailing branch is in the process
of building as many as four huge new ships that could vastly
expand U.S. sea-basing capacity in coming years.
Designated Mobile Landing Platforms, the roughly
$500-million vessels are largely raw space, easily transformed
for specific, temporary requirements. A flat, featureless deck
stretches most of their 840-foot length. The ships can even
partially submerge to allow boats to motor onto and off of the
deck.
Some of the Navy's most secretive sea bases are actually
older ships that the sailing branch has modified. In early 2012,
the sailing branch spent $60 million upgrading the 1960s-vintage
amphibious ship "Ponce" - then due for decommissioning - into a
permanent sea base.
The 570-foot "Ponce" was fitted out with better
accommodations, catapult-launched surveillance drones and extra
defensive weapons, including guns and an experimental laser
cannon.
"Ponce" now sails tight circles in the Persian Gulf close to
Iran, staying in international waters to avoid diplomatic
complications. It hosts divers and helicopters for hunting
Iranian mines, analysts to monitor drone footage presumably of
Iranian military activities and, reportedly, Navy SEAL commandos
on secret missions.
"Ponce" could remain in the Gulf for several more years, at
which point the Navy plans to replace it with one of the new
Mobile Landing Platforms.
The Navy has not said what it intends to do with "Cragside,"
the new and secretive commercial ship that the sailing branch is
modifying as a home for up to 200 Special Operations Forces.
"We can't provide details relating to the ship's mission,"
military spokesman Jim Marconi told Seapower magazine.
But if in the near future the military needs to capture and
transport another suspected terrorist like Khatallah, don't be
surprised if the operation begins and ends aboard "Cragside" or
another high-tech sea base.
