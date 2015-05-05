STOCKHOLM May 5 * The Board of Directors of Axel Johnson AB has appointed Mia Brunell Livfors as the company's new President and CEO

*In 2006 - 2014 Mia Brunell Livfors was President and CEO of Investment AB Kinnevik prior to which she was Finance Director at Modern Times Group MTG.

*Mia Brunell Livfors will not seek re-election to the boards of Transcom, Tele2, MTG and Qliro Group, in order to concentrate on her assignment as CEO of Axel Johnson.