May 10 Axel Mark Inc :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 218,500 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 20 and May 24

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g4XiPC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)