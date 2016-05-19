May 19 Axel Mark Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 218,500 shares of its stock at the price of 1,871 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 20

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

