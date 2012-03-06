(Corrects paragraph 2 to show the loan from Axel Springer to
the new entity, not from General Atlantic to Axel Springer)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German publisher Axel
Springer AG said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with
General Atlantic which will see the U.S. private equity firm
take a 30 percent stake in its online classified adverts
business.
As part of the deal, which will create a new offshoot called
Axel Springer Digital Classifieds GmbH, General Atlantic will
pay Springer 237 million euros ($314 million) up front for its
stake. Axel Springer will also provide the new entity with a 460
million euro loan, of which General Atlantic will pay 30 percent
back to Axel Springer.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)