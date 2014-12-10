FRANKFURT Dec 10 Publishers Axel Springer and Politico have bought Belgian publication European Voice and plan to rebrand it to the European edition of Politico, the publishers said on Wednesday.

The acquisition comes months after the German and U.S. publishers had set up a joint venture for the launch of a European edition of Politico, which aims to cover European politics and policy.

The joint venture is one of many initiatives of Axel Springer into digital content and away from its traditional printing business as its readers are increasingly using their smartphones and tablets as their main source of information.

Springer and Politico said in a statement they want to launch the European Politico in spring.

Washington-based Politico was founded in 2007 and runs a newspaper, a magazine, and a subscription-based policy news service. Its digital products reach 7 million unique visitors a month. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)