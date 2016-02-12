FRANKFURT Feb 12 German publisher Axel Springer
SE scrapped plans to change its legal form to KGaA,
which would have allowed the company to take on new investors
with little influence while keeping majority owner Friede
Springer in full control.
The company said that it and Friede Springer, the widow of
the group's founder, "have jointly come to the conclusion that
the existing legal form of a SE (Societas Europaea) is the
better alternative for the long-term development of the company
and its attractiveness for the capital market"
"Axel Springer SE remains committed to the goal of becoming
the leading digital publisher and will, if necessary, use other
suitable options to raise capital," it added.
