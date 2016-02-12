* Market reaction prompted rethink -source
* Company has no capital increase plans at present -source
By Klaus Lauer and Ludwig Burger
By Klaus Lauer and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 German publisher Axel Springer
SE has scrapped plans to change its corporate status
to become a limited partnership with a two-tier share structure
that would allow it to take on new investors with majority owner
Friede Springer and her family retaining full control.
A switch to KGaA status could have raised more capital to
spur growth while protecting the position of Friede Springer and
her family, but a source close to the company said the new setup
would have been too complex and would not have been welcomed by
capital markets.
The company said in a statement on Friday its existing legal
form of SE, or Societas Europaea, is the better alternative for
the long-term development of the company.
"Axel Springer SE remains committed to the goal of becoming
the leading digital publisher and will, if necessary, use other
suitable options to raise capital," it said.
The source, who asked not to be named, said that these
options include taking out new debt and that a capital increase
is not on the cards for now.
Growth at Springer's digital business, which includes real
estate portals SeLoger and Immonet as well as online job
exchange StepStone, has offset declines at its print business,
which includes Europe's best-selling tabloid newspaper Bild.
The group declined to comment further.
German blue-chip companies including Henkel,
Merck and Fresenius are incorporated as
KGaA, granting the founding families or the trusts behind the
companies rights such as executive board appointments, in some
cases even when holding a capital stake of less than 50 percent.
Reporting by Ludwig Burger
David Goodman)