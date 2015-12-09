* Springer to pay with 8.95 mln new shares
* General Atlantic to own 8.3 pct of Axel Springer
* Digital classifieds contributed 61 pct to Q3 EBITDA
(Adds CEO comment, background)
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Axel Springer has
agreed to buy the 15 percent of its digital classified
advertising business it doesn't own from General Atlantic in
exchange for shares, leaving the private equity firm with an 8.3
percent holding in the German publisher.
Springer will give the U.S. buyout group 8.95 million new
shares, it said on Wednesday, making the deal worth about 465
million euros ($507.83 million) based on Tuesday's closing share
price of 51.94 euros.
The publisher, which owned 70 percent of the classifieds
business when it was set up with General Atlantic, paid 446
million euros when it bought back 15 percent last year, with an
option to buy the remaining 15 percent later.
Axel Springer and General Atlantic created the business in
2012, combining French real estate portal SeLoger, the German
real estate portal Immonet and European online job exchange
StepStone.
Since then it has been Axel Springer's main growth driver,
offsetting declines at its print business, which includes
Europ's best-selling tabloid newspaper Bild.
In the third quarter the digital classified advertising
business accounted for 61 percent of Axel Springer's earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer; Editing by David
Goodman)