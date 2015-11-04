FRANKFURT Nov 4 German publisher Axel Springer raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, saying a planned increase in advertising revenues would probably more than compensate for declining circulation and other revenues.

Springer, which last month began forcing readers to accept ads on the website of its best-selling Bild tabloid or pay a monthly fee, said it now expected a revenue increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range, up from low to mid-single digits. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)