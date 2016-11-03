FRANKFURT Nov 3 German publisher Axel Springer
on Thursday confirmed its full-year guidance after
reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results as its
digital activities continued to compensate declines at its paid
models.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, amortisation
and depreciation (EBITDA) excluding special items rose 13
percent to 146.1 million euros ($162 million), above consensus
for 140 million in a Reuters poll, with estimates of five
analysts ranging from 132 million euros to 147 million.
The publisher of Europe's largest daily Bild said it still
expected a low to medium single-digit percentage rise in 2016
adjusted EBITDA, with flat sales.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)