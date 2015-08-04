* Q2 EBITDA 147 mln euros vs 133 mln average expectation
* Digital subscribers rise by 9 pct from Q1
* Axel Springer shares rise 6.1 pct to top sector index
(Recast to focus on M&A, adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 4 After its failed bid to buy the
Financial Times, Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer
will concentrate on digital expansion through small
and medium-sized deals, the company said on Tuesday.
Springer was outbid last month by Japan's Nikkei in an
attempt to buy the FT from Pearson. Nikkei's bid of
$1.3 billion pipped Springer's by just 100 million euros ($110
million).
Chief executive Mathias Doepfner did not rule out large
deals in future, but he said he saw few assets on the market
similar to the FT, with its strong brand name and significant
digital potential.
"We gladly would have bought the FT," Doepfner told
reporters on Tuesday. "But in the end the price was too high ...
It is important to regard price discipline."
Doepfner had long sought to buy a big English language
title, but the FT deal slipped away because of the
family-controlled company's financial prudence and conservative
bidding strategy.
Springer now wants to expand further in international
digital journalism and said foreign revenues grew to almost half
its total sales.
The company owns 50 percent of the European edition of
U.S.-based political news site Politico, which was launched in
April, and Springer said the website politico.eu had over 1.5
million visits and more than 1 million unique visitors in July.
Springer is increasing subscriber numbers, including at its
tabloid Bild, Europe's best-selling daily. Its number of digital
subscribers for Bild and broadsheet Welt rose by 9 percent to
348,000 in the quarter from 320,000 in the previous quarter.
That compares with half a million for the Financial Times'
FT.com at the end of 2014, according to the FT's website.
"The strong organic growth of our digital activities
confirms our strategic course," Doepfner said.
Springer earlier reported second-quarter core earnings that
beat the most optimistic analyst forecasts, driven by classified
ads, while its newspaper subscription profits fell. Springer's
shares rose by more than 6 percent.
Core profit for Springer's subscription businesses, which
includes newspaper subscriptions, fell by a third due to lower
revenues and higher restructuring charges and investments, it
said. Classified ads core profit rose 45 percent.
In the second quarter, digital products, especially
classified ads, accounted for more than 63 percent of company
sales and three-quarters of core profit.
Overall, second-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, slid 1
percent to 147 million euros ($161 million).
That was above all the estimates in a Reuters survey of five
analysts, which ranged from 120 to 141 million euros and
averaged 133 million.
Shares in the publisher, which also confirmed its full-year
forecast, were 6.1 percent higher by 1150 GMT at the top of a
flat STOXX Europe 600 Media index.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Jane Merriman)