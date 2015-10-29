METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
FRANKFURT Oct 29 German publisher Axel Springer appointed Jens Mueffelmann as head of its U.S. business on Thursday, a new post created in recognition of the growing importance of the market.
Springer, which narrowly missed buying the Financial Times from Pearson three months ago, has ambitions to become a major force in English-language publishing. It bought U.S. news website Business Insider last month.
Mueffelmann, 48, will retain his role as head of Axel Springer Digital Ventures. He may be replaced as chief operating officer of Springer's marketing and classified division.
"By creating this new position we want to ensure that we can capitalise on the growth potential in the U.S. market in the best possible way," Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in a statement.
Springer has completed more than a dozen acquisitions in the United States since early 2012, starting with a stake in holiday rental website Airbnb.
Mueffelmann will run the U.S. businesses from offices in Berlin, New York and Palo Alto, California. He will report directly to Doepfner. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.