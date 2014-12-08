BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
FRANKFURT Dec 8 German publisher Axel Springer is lifting its stake in its digital classified ads joint venture to 85 percent by buying a 15 percent share in the company from private equity firm General Atlantic for 446 million euros ($548 million) in cash.
It will also have the option to purchase the remaining 15 percent of Axel Springer Digital Classifieds, either in exchange for new shares in Axel Springer or for another 446 million euros, Springer said on Monday.
($1 = 0.8143 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: