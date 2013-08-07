UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
FRANKFURT Aug 7 German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter results as gains at its digital publications offset a drop at its print titles.
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily "Bild", said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, dropped 0.4 percent to 171.6 million euros ($228.4 million).
That was above the most optimistic expectation of 165 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.