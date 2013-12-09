BRIEF-MTG and Disney reinforce long term strategic collaboration
* MTG and Disney reinforce long term strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Dec 9 German publisher Axel Springer said on Monday it had agreed to buy German news publisher N24 for an undisclosed amount.
N24 owns German language news channel N24 and also produces news for free-to-air channels Prosieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, all owned by ProsiebSat.1. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* MTG and Disney reinforce long term strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Says it orders equipment for T$522.4 million ($16.98 million) from ASM America Inc