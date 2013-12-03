FRANKFURT Dec 3 German publisher Axel Springer
said on Tuesday the German competition watchdog had
approved the sale of its regional newspapers and womens'
magazines to Funke Mediengruppe.
The approval is only for a part of a bigger 920-million-euro
($1.25 billion) deal which also includes the sale of five TV
magazines.
Last month Springer and Funke had revised a request for
approval after Germany's cartel office said the process needed
to be simplified.
The two companies had withdrawn their request for the entire
sale to be approved in one step and submitted approval requests
for separate clusters of titles, such as regional newspapers,
women's magazines and TV programme guides.
Axel Springer said it expected a decision about the other
parts of the deal next year.
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
