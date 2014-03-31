FRANKFURT, March 31 The German antitrust
watchdog on Monday said Funke Mediengruppe, which wants to buy
TV programme guides from Axel Springer, had offered
sufficient remedies to get regulatory approval for the deal.
Springer and Funke last year agreed on a 920 million euro
($1.27 billion) deal which also included the sale of Springer's
regional newspapers and womens' magazines.
The sale had been the subject of an extended investigation
by the German Cartel Office. Only parts of the deal had
previously been approved and authorities had asked for
concessions regarding the TV programme guides.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Kirsti Knolle;
Editing by Ludwig Burger)