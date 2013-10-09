FRANKFURT Oct 9 The German cartel office, the
country's anti-trust watchdog, has started an extended probe
into the sale of Axel Spinger's magazines and
regional newspapers, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Berlin-based publisher in August struck a 920 million
euro deal ($1.25 billion) to sell its regional newspapers
Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt as well as five TV
programme guides and two women's magazines to Germany's Funke
Mediengruppe.
The cartel office has until Jan. 10 to investigate the deal,
the watchdog's spokesman said.
Axel Springer declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by
Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)