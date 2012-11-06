FRANKFURT Nov 6 Axel Springer's
Digital Classifieds venture bought an 80 percent stake in
Belgian property portal Immoweb from the Rousseaux family and
Produpress SCA for 127.5 million euros ($162.98 million).
Christophe Rousseaux, who will continue to manage Immoweb as
chief executive, and two other family members will keep a 20
percent stake in the company, Axel Springer said on Tuesday.
Axel Springer has been expanding in digital media, which
already generates about a third of group revenues, to offset
declining sales from print media.
($1 = 0.7823 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)