BERLIN, July 27 Publisher Axel Springer
has sold a set of French magazines after disposing of
some of Germany's best-known titles earlier this week, magazine
New Business reported on Saturday, citing a company spokesman.
Axel Springer sold French publisher PGP, which hosts a range
of female, cooking and TV magazines, to Reworld Media, based in
Paris and Barcelona, New Business said on its website.
No-one at Axel Springer could immediately be reached for
comment.
With print readerships generally in decline, media groups
are increasingly moving online for growth. Britain's Daily Mail
and General Trust said on July 25 that while revenue
from advertising in its newspapers fell 7 percent in the third
quarter, they soared 41 percent at the papers' companion
websites.
Axel Springer, the top newspaper publisher in Europe's
biggest print media market, announced the same day it was
selling regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger
Abendblatt, five TV programme guides and two women's magazines,
jointly accounting for about 15 percent of group revenue, to
Germany's Funke Mediengruppe.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)