FRANKFURT, July 25 German publisher Axel
Springer said it agreed to sell its regional
newspapers as well as its TV program guides and women's
magazines to German group Funke Mediengruppe for 920 million
euros ($1.22 billion).
Axel Springer said it signed a legally binding preliminary
agreement on the deal with Funke Mediengruppe on Thursday.
As soon as Funke has agreed the necessary financing, the two
companies will enter into final contracts in the European
autumn, Axel Springer said.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
