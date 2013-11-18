FRANKFURT Nov 18 Axel Springer has revised a request for approval of its 920-million-euro ($1.24 billion) sale of a range of newspaper and magazine titles after Germany's cartel office said the process needed to be simplified.

Axel Springer said in July it would sell its newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt, five TV programme guides and two women's magazines, jointly accounting for about 15 percent of group revenue, to Funke Mediengruppe.

The planned sale has been the subject of an extended investigation by the German cartel office, the country's anti-trust watchdog, since last month. The regulator made it clear it wants changes before approving the deal.

The companies have withdrawn their request for the entire sale to be approved in one step and submitted approval requests for separate clusters of titles, such as regional newspapers, women's magazines and TV programme guides, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Funke Mediengruppe and Axel Springer are responding to clear instructions from the cartel office," they said, adding that the move would not alter the scope of the transaction.

They are also forming separate joint ventures for sales and marketing.

Completion of the deal is still expected in the spring of next year, the companies said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)