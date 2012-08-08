BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday said it stuck to its full-year outlook as its digital media activities continued to drive its second-quarter operating profit, which was slightly ahead of market expectations.
The group said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.4 percent to 172 million euros ($213.6 million), above average analysts' expectations of 167 million euros.
The company -- founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer -- said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise by a single-digit percentage, with EBITDA up slightly. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC REPORTS 5.85 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUN COMMUNITIES INC AS ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJ4RFN) Further company coverage:
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing