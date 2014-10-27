* Axel Springer and New York Times invest 3 mln euros
* Readers charged average of 20 euro cents per story
* Blendle working on smartphone and tablet app
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Publishers Axel Springer
and The New York Times have together
invested 3 million euros ($3.8 million) in Dutch start-up
Blendle, betting it has answers to the problem of how to charge
readers who eschew costly online subscriptions.
Publishers have been experimenting with how to charge for
content since the early days of the Internet, but many have
failed to crack the code.
With Blendle, readers can browse online newspaper and
magazines and pay an average of 20 euro cents per story without
being locked in to a subscription. Blendle keeps 30 percent of
the fee, the publisher receives the rest.
The business also offers the attention-grabbing feature of
potential refunds if a user does not like a story after reading
it, though these have an upper limit depending on how many
stories a reader has paid for.
The service is available only in the Netherlands as a web
app, though Blendle is working on a smartphone and tablet app
for Apple devices.
"The main reason we decided to go along with The New York
Times and Axel Springer is that we think along the same lines
about digital journalism," Blendle co-founder Alexander
Kloepping said.
"We hope to use the knowledge and experience Springer and
the New York Times can offer to build out the company. It may
well be that our company looks completely different in a year."
Many newspaper and magazine publishers have been under
pressure to replace an evaporating pool of print advertising
income - once the lifeblood of newspapers - with digital
advertisements and money from subscriptions.
Axel Springer now generates more than half of its revenue
from digital activities, while circulation revenue at the New
York Times has been been boosted by digital subscriptions that
now account for more than 50 percent of total revenue.
'FREEMIUM' MODEL
German publisher Axel Springer has attracted more than
300,000 subscribers for its so-called "freemium" model for its
best-selling daily newspaper Bild since launching the service
more than a year ago.
Europe's largest daily offers some online content free but
some items such as exclusive interviews, stories and photos are
subject to a charge.
The New York Times had about 831,000 digital-only
subscribers at the end of the second quarter, almost a fifth
more than a year earlier, despite conceding that new digital
products have failed to live up to expectations.
Blendle describes itself as "the iTunes of journalism",
referring to Apple's music-selling service, and receives about
half of its traffic via mobile devices such as smartphones and
tablets. The other half is from desktop computers and about a
fifth of revenue comes from social media referrals by other
readers, Kloepping said.
"It is always good to try different models, but it will be
difficult," said Ian Whittaker, an analyst at Liberum.
"Especially in the Anglo-Saxon countries. There will always be a
lot of free news and articles available."
In the six months since it went live, Blendle has attracted
more than 130,000 users in the Netherlands, 60 percent of whom
are aged between 20 and 35.
That group is important for publishers because they
increasingly consume information via tablets and smartphones
instead of printed newspapers and magazines.
"We as a publisher want to convince people that in the
digital age good journalism is worth the money," Axel Springer
Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said in a statement.
"Blendle has the potential to appeal to young,
internet-savvy readers."
(1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman)