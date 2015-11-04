(Corrects figure of bild.de subscribers to 290,000 from 290
million in last paragraph)
FRANKFURT Nov 4 German publisher Axel Springer
said its efforts to keep pushing advertising to
readers of its bild.de website were bearing fruit, with
two-thirds of users who use adblockers switching off the
software to maintain access to the site.
Springer three weeks ago forced visitors to the online
version of its best-selling Bild tabloid to switch off their
adblockers if they were using one or else pay a monthly fee to
be able to continue using the site.
"The experiment has started successfully," Chief Executive
Mathias Doepfner told reporters on a call after the company
reported a jump in third-quarter advertising.
"I'm optimistic that adblockers will not develop into a
game-changer for the industry."
Springer, which recently bought news website Business
Insider and launched the European version of Politico, has been
aggressive among European publishers in fighting adblockers,
which threaten their ability to make money from advertising.
The practice of blocking online ads, which some consider
irritating or intrusive, cost the global media industry more
than $200 million in lost advertising sales last year, according
to a study by analytics firm PageFair and Adobe.
In Germany, almost a third of Web surfers are estimated to
use adblocking software, more than in most other countries.
Doepfner said Springer's success in making users turn off
their adblockers translated into 3 million extra visits to the
bild.de site. Bild.de had an average of 290,000 digital
subscribers in the first nine months of the year.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)