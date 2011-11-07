(Adds details, background)

* Q3 EBITDA 157.6 mln eur vs poll avg 141 mln

* Q3 revenues 792.6 mln eur vs poll avg 772 mln

* Digital media sales jump 42 pct

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 German publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) confirmed its outlook for the full year after its expansion in digital media helped push third-quarter earnings above estimates.

The group, founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer, sees full-year 2011 sales growth at a high single-digit percentage rate and an increase in core profit at a low double-digit percentage rate.

Axel Springer sought early on to offset declining sales at home in its print business by venturing into eastern Europe and expanding into digital operations such as women's online magazine gofeminin or French online property advertising company SeLoger.

Digital media and international business accounted for almost two thirds of group revenue in the three months through end-September.

The publisher of Germany's best-selling tabloid Bild said on Wednesday core profit was up 26.5 percent at 157.6 million euros ($216.8 million), while sales grew 11.5 percent to 792.6 million, both beating forecasts.

Revenues at the digital media segment jumped 42 percent to 242.6 million euros and core profit more than doubled to 40.5 million euros from 15.8 million.

Springer has been on a shopping spree to strengthen its international and digital position. It bought both SeLoger and German advertising company Kaufda this year.

Its established websites, such as the online portals of papers Bild and Die Welt, also drew more traffic.

Based in Berlin, Axel Springer is majority-owned by the Axel Springer Society. The company is active in 35 countries with over 240 newspapers and magazines and more than 140 online activities. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)