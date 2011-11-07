(Adds details, background)
* Q3 EBITDA 157.6 mln eur vs poll avg 141 mln
* Q3 revenues 792.6 mln eur vs poll avg 772 mln
* Digital media sales jump 42 pct
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 German publisher Axel Springer
(SPRGn.DE) confirmed its outlook for the full year after its
expansion in digital media helped push third-quarter earnings
above estimates.
The group, founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer, sees
full-year 2011 sales growth at a high single-digit percentage
rate and an increase in core profit at a low double-digit
percentage rate.
Axel Springer sought early on to offset declining sales at
home in its print business by venturing into eastern Europe and
expanding into digital operations such as women's online
magazine gofeminin or French online property advertising company
SeLoger.
Digital media and international business accounted for
almost two thirds of group revenue in the three months through
end-September.
The publisher of Germany's best-selling tabloid Bild said on
Wednesday core profit was up 26.5 percent at 157.6 million euros
($216.8 million), while sales grew 11.5 percent to 792.6
million, both beating forecasts.
Revenues at the digital media segment jumped 42 percent to
242.6 million euros and core profit more than doubled to 40.5
million euros from 15.8 million.
Springer has been on a shopping spree to strengthen its
international and digital position. It bought both SeLoger and
German advertising company Kaufda this year.
Its established websites, such as the online portals of
papers Bild and Die Welt, also drew more traffic.
Based in Berlin, Axel Springer is majority-owned by the Axel
Springer Society. The company is active in 35 countries with
over 240 newspapers and magazines and more than 140 online
activities.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
