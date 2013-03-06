(Corrects typo in headline, first paragraph)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German publisher Axel
Springer said on Wednesdays it expected a significant
drop in 2013 adjusted earnings per share as investments will
weigh on results.
Full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.8 percent to 628 million euros
($818 million).
That beat the average of 619 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
The company, which publishes Germany's largest selling daily
'Bild', also said on Wednesday it expects 2013 revenue to rise
by a low single-digit percentage compared to 2012.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)