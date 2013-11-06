FRANKFURT Nov 6 German publisher Axel Springer reported a 18.3 percent fall in core earnings as higher costs for the restructuring of its print business and investments in its digital units weighed.

The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily "Bild", said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items dropped to 123 million euros ($165.7 million) from 150.6 million last year.

That was below the average expectation of 130 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The publisher said it still expected 2013 EBITDA to decline as much as 9 percent, while revenue is seen to rise by less than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)