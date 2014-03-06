FRANKFURT, March 6 German publisher Axel
Springer said it would raise its dividend to 1.80
euros ($2.47) per share in 2013 from 1.70 euros a year earlier,
backed by expectations of rising revenues and earnings in 2014.
The company, which publishes Germany's top-selling daily
"Bild", on Thursday said it expected total revenue to rise in a
mid-single digit percentage range in 2014.
"The Executive Board is aiming at an increase of group-wide
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and the adjusted earnings per share by an amount in the
low double-digit percentage range," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7278 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)