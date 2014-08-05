BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
FRANKFURT Aug 5 German publisher Axel Springer reported an 8 percent rise in its core profit fuelled by its digital activities which made up more than half of its revenues.
The publisher of Germany's top-selling daily "Bild" said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 147.8 million euros ($198.4 million).
That was in line the average of 147 million euros in a poll, commissioned by Reuters.
Axel Springer said it still expects revenue to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range this year. EBITDA is expected to increase by a low-double digit percentage. ($1 = 0.7451 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: