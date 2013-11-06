FRANKFURT Nov 6 German publisher Axel Springer
said on Wednesday it expected an end to the decline
in its core profit next year, helped by fewer restructuring
charges in its print business.
"Next year we expect lower restructuring costs. Therefore we
expect that EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) will not decline," Chief Executive Mathias
Doepfner told reporters, adding that he was referring to the
result from continuing operations.
The publisher said earlier on Wednesday it still expected
2013 EBITDA to decline by as much as 9 percent, while revenue is
seen rising by less than 5 percent.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)