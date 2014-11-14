BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Axel Springer Ag
* Axel Springer acquires a majority stake in online vacation rental company @leisure
* Says : Axel Springer acquires a majority stake in online vacation rental company @leisure
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
