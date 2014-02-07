FRANKFURT Feb 7 German publisher Axel Springer
has started preparations to float its online
classified ads unit as it steps up efforts to shift from print
to digital media, two people familiar with the situation said.
The company is in informal talks with financial advisors on
a potential IPO of its Digital Classifieds unit, which owns
websites such as SeLoger and StepStone, but has not yet asked
investment banks to pitch for a role in the flotation, the
sources added.
An initial public offering, or IPO, could come as soon as
the second half of the year but could also be postponed until
2015, the sources said.
Springer and the unit's co-owner General Atlantic declined
to comment.