BRIEF-Tes signs 3.23 bln won contract with SK Hynix China
* Says it signed 3.23 billion won contract with SK Hynix China to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
FRANKFURT Feb 7 The German cartel office has approved the acquisition of German news publisher N24 Media by Axel Springer, it said on Friday.
"N24 is a niche channel, which has only a small audience reach and a small market share in the TV advertising market," Andreas Mundt, head of the competition watchdog, said in a statement about the deal announced in early December.
N24 Media owns German language news channel N24 and also produces news for free-to-air channels ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, all owned by ProSiebenSat.1. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it signed 4.01 billion won contract with Sineva Corporation Limited to provide FPD equipments
SEOUL, March 17 Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile gaming company, is considering an initial public offering worth up to about 2.9 trillion won ($2.56 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.