UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Swedish food retailer Axfood said on Monday sales and operating profit in the third quarter had exceeded its own expectations.
Axfood's preliminary operating profit in the July-September period increased by 22 percent to 552 million Swedish crowns ($67.4 million) from the corresponding quarter last year.
Sales rose 6.7 percent to 10.4 billion crowns in the quarter, while operating margin rose to 5.3 percent from 4.6 percent.
Axfood said it had gained market shares.
"The strong sales were better than our expectations and contributed to very good profitability for the quarter," Chief Executive Anders Stralman said in a statement.
Axfood's third quarter report is set to be published on October 21.
($1 = 8.1867 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.