* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON, June 26 Spain's Axia Real Estate SOCIMI has launched a 400 million euro ($545.34 million) initial public offering (IPO) and will use proceeds to acquire commercial property in Madrid and Barcelona, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Citigroup and JB Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal and the shares will be listed in Madrid.
More than half of the offering will be subscribed to by a group of institutional investors, with hedge fund Perry Capital committing 105 million euros, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: