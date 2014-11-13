BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
Nov 13 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Says signs contract to buy office building in Madrid for 31 million euros
* Says formalization of contract involved initial payment of 12 million euros
* Says building to undergo renovation, which will be finished in March 2016
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld