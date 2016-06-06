SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp said on Tuesday it had made an initial bid to buy U.S.-based Axiall Corp, which has a market value of $1.64 billion.

No financial details were disclosed. Lotte Chemical said Axiall generated at least 2 trillion won ($1.72 billion) in cash per year, and that it was considering various methods to finance the acquisition.

($1 = 1,159.7900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)